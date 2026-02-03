NECO Releases 2025 SSCE External Results, Records 71.63% Pass Rate

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for external candidates, with 71.63 per cent of them achieving five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

Announcing the results on Tuesday, the Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Danlami Wushishi, disclosed that a total of 96,979 candidates registered for the examination nationwide.

Of this number, 51,823 candidates, representing 53.43 per cent, were males, while 45,156 candidates, representing 46.56 per cent, were females.

According to him, 95,160 candidates eventually sat for the examination, comprising 50,785 males (53.36 per cent) and 44,375 females (46.63 per cent).

Wushishi stated that 93,425 candidates sat for the English Language examination, out of which 73,167 candidates, representing 78.32 per cent, obtained credit passes and above. He added that 93,330 candidates sat for Mathematics, with 85,256 candidates, representing 91.35 per cent, securing credit passes and above.

He revealed that 68,166 candidates, representing 71.63 per cent, obtained five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics. In addition, 82,082 candidates, representing 86.26 per cent, recorded five credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

On examination malpractice, the NECO Registrar disclosed that 9,016 candidates were booked for various forms of malpractice, compared to 6,160 cases recorded in 2024, indicating an increase of 31.7 per cent.

He also announced that some supervisors and centres were sanctioned for their involvement in malpractice. According to him, two supervisors from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and one each from Kano and Lagos States were recommended for appropriate sanctions.

Furthermore, four examination centres—two in Niger State, and one each in Yobe and Lagos States—were found culpable of whole-centre malpractice and have been recommended for de-recognition.

The NECO chief reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to maintaining the integrity and credibility of its examinations and warned stakeholders against engaging in practices that undermine the examination process.