Police Confirm Death Of Two Ondo Varsity Students

Police authorities in Ondo State have confirmed the death of two students of the Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, after they drowned inside a swimming pool at a hotel in the town.

READ ALSO: Police Crack Down On Illegal Transnational Human Trafficking Syndicate, Rescue 14 Victims In Ondo

The victims were said to be among the new students who matriculated at the university.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, on Wednesday, said a report showed that on January 29, 2026, one Adegbola Blessing, aged 19 years, was discovered unconscious inside the hotel’s swimming pool.

“On January 29, 2026, a report was received at the Akungba Divisional Police Headquarters from one Shittu, male, the pool manager of Unibercity Lounge and Hotel, Akungba-Akoko, regarding an unfortunate incident that occurred during a swimming pool party organised by the hotel for newly matriculated students.

“According to the report, at about 2000hrs on the same date, one Adegbola Blessing, male, aged 19 years, was discovered unconscious inside the hotel’s swimming pool. He was immediately rescued by the pool manager and administered first aid.

“The victim reportedly regained consciousness, was able to stand, and was subsequently taken home by his friends,” the PPRO stated.

“Shortly thereafter, another individual, Oludere Opeyemi, male, aged 22 years, was also discovered unconscious in the swimming pool. He was promptly rescued and rushed to the State Hospital, Ikare-Akoko, where he was later confirmed dead by medical personnel,” he added.

He further disclosed that the manager of the hotel, one Ayomide Badejo, alongside the pool manager, were invited for questioning as part of the preliminary investigation.

The police spokesperson also noted that the first victim, who was earlier rescued, also died later.

“Further developments occurred in the early hours of 30th January, 2026, at about 0700hrs, when the first victim, Adegbola Blessing, was reported to have also passed on,” he added.

He disclosed that the case had been transferred to the Command’s monitoring unit for further investigation.

According to him, the remains of the deceased persons have been deposited in the morgue at the state hospital, Ikare-Akoko, for preservation and autopsy.

Reacting to the unfortunate incidents, the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, advised all hotel owners and operators across the State to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of their guests by putting in place adequate and functional safety measures in order to avert a recurrence of such unfortunate occurrences.

He appealed to members of the public to remain calm and refrain from speculation, as further updates will be communicated as the investigation progresses.