Two Varsity Students Arrested For Rape In Ondo

Two students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State have been arrested by the police in connection with a case of conspiracy and rape of a 20-year-old female student of the same school.

Spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, Olusola Ayanlade, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Akure, the state capital.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was invited to the residence of her long-time friend, Queen Sodo ‘f’, 19 years old, also a student of the same school,” he stated.

The police PRO gives further details of the evil act thus: “Trusting in the longevity of their friendship, which began in secondary school and continued into university, the victim accepted a drink provided by her friend, which was later found to have been laced with drugs, causing her to lose consciousness.

READ ALSO: South-West Govs Renew Call For State Police, Approve Security Fund

“Observing that the victim had become incapacitated, Queen Sodo reportedly cleverly left the room, summoned her male co-conspirator, and kept watch while the crime was being committed.”

Ayanlade noted the noise from the victim alerted a neighbour who raised alarm.

“The victim was subsequently rescued by a neighbour who noticed unusual and inconsistent noise from her neighbor’s room.

“She was found naked, unconscious, and in a compromising position with the arrested male suspect, and was immediately taken for urgent medical attention.

“Following preliminary assessment, she was referred to a specialist hospital for further medical treatment, where she is currently receiving care and recuperating.”

The police spokesperson noted that the two suspects have confessed to their involvement and the specific roles they played in the crime.

He added that exbibits including the bottle of the drug-laced drink, identified by both the victim and the suspects as connected to the incident have been recovered from the scene.

Ayanlade disclosed that the suspects are presently in lawful custody, and efforts are ongoing to transfer them to Gender Desk Office, Akure, for further discreet investigation and subsequent prosecution.

He reassured the public that criminal elements in the state would be apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law.