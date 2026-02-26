‘More Of Friendship Than Politics’, Kwankwaso Says After Visit To Makinde

The 2023 presidential candidate and National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has paid a courtesy visit to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

The visit later proceeded into a closed-door meeting at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan.

Although the outcome of the meeting was not disclosed, it may not be unconnected with the evolving political realignments ahead of the 2027 general election, as well as efforts to consolidate the longstanding cordial relationship between Kwankwaso and Makinde.

Kwankwaso’s entourage included the NNPP National Chairman, Ajid Ahmed, the National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, and other party leaders.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Kwankwaso said he was in Ibadan primarily to inaugurate the NNPP’s new state office as part of efforts to strengthen the party’s structure and unity in Oyo State ahead of the 2027 general election.

He added that his meeting with Makinde went beyond partisan considerations.

“I am here in Ibadan together with the national chairman of our party, NNPP, Dr Ajid Ahmed, and other party officials to open our office here and discuss important issues relating to our party in Oyo State.

“But before proceeding to the party office, I felt it was important to pay a courtesy visit to the governor, who has always been our friend. This visit is more about personal friendship than party politics,” he said.

Kwankwaso, who acknowledged Makinde’s membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noted that he also had deep roots in the PDP before his eventual defection.

He said, “In fact, we formed the PDP in 1998. By 1999, I was elected Governor of Kano State under the PDP and later served as Minister of Defence.”

Kwankwaso recalled that he later joined the All Progressives Congress before aligning with the NNPP, where he currently serves as the National Leader.