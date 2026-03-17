British Airways Halts Some Middle East Routes Until June

British Airways said it has cancelled flights to and from several destinations in the Middle East until June as war in the region disrupts the global aviation industry.

The airline has cancelled flights to Amman, Bahrain, Dubai, and Tel Aviv through 31 May, it said in a statement shared with AFP on Tuesday.

Flights to Doha have also been suspended until 30 April, with the airline operating a “limited schedule” until 31 May.

“Due to the continuing uncertainty of the situation in the Middle East and airspace instability… we’ve extended the temporary reduction in our flying schedule in the region,” the airline said in a statement.

Routes to Riyadh and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia will continue to operate, while its flights to Abu Dhabi will resume on October 25, as previously announced.

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Global airlines have been hit by the effects of the war in the Middle East, as fuel prices soar and customers reassess their travel plans.

While the region’s airlines like Qatar Airways, Emirates, and Etihad have been hit the hardest, most major international carriers have also been affected, as they operate flights both to and through the Gulf region.

AFP