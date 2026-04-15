Gov Sani Approves ₦4.289bn To Clear Pension, Gratuity In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has approved the release of ₦4.289 billion for the payment of pension entitlements, gratuities, and death benefits owed to retired civil servants and families of deceased workers in the state.

The approval was given by Governor Uba Sani, according to a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki.

The payment covers obligations under both the Contributory Pension Scheme (accrued rights) and the Defined Benefit Scheme, as part of ongoing efforts by the administration to clear outstanding liabilities and strengthen social protection.

Maiyaki described the intervention as a reflection of Governor Sani’s people-focused leadership and commitment to the welfare of senior citizens, adding that the move goes beyond debt settlement to restoring dignity and honouring the contributions of retirees.

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According to him, the latest disbursement is part of a broader strategy to clear pension backlogs and rebuild trust in the system.

He disclosed that with the payment, total pension-related disbursements under the administration have risen to ₦17.796 billion, benefiting more than 8,300 retirees and families of deceased workers.

He added that the government’s actions in the pension sector form part of wider reforms aimed at improving fiscal discipline, enhancing transparency, and ensuring sustainable management of public finances.

The state government reaffirmed its commitment to timely pension payments and the long-term sustainability of the system, saying the welfare of retirees remains a key priority of the administration.