Police Arrest Six Suspects Over Attempt To Vandalise Govt Infrastructure In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has foiled a planned attack on government infrastructure in Akure, the state capital, and arrested six suspects.

It also recovered materials suspected to be components for improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

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The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Lawal, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the command headquarters on Thursday.

The CP noted that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, following credible intelligence on the activities of a criminal syndicate operating within and beyond the state.

“The Command has recorded a major operational breakthrough with the successful foiling of a planned bomb attack in Akure. The operation led to the arrest of six suspects and the recovery of materials suspected to be components for the fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), alongside several other incriminating exhibits on 15th April, 2026,” the CP stated.

According to him, detectives were deployed to a location in Akure, where the suspects were apprehended before they could carry out the planned attack.

He further revealed that a thorough search of the scene and the suspects’ apartment in the Oke-Odu area of the city led to the recovery of several items.

They include 217 bottles, a bag of sugar, objects suspected to be charms, 17 mobile phones, ₦187,000 cash, two computer laptops, eight slings, a knife, an external hard drive, identity cards, a national identification number (NIN) card, and two motorcycles.

The CP stated that preliminary investigations indicated that some of the recovered materials were intended for the fabrication of explosive devices, while others were linked to other coordinated criminal operations.

Lawal said investigators also recovered a document detailing potential target locations, suggesting that the group was actively involved in assembling IEDs, allegedly targeted at government infrastructure, with indications that their network may extend beyond Akure.

He warned landlords and property managers to always conduct proper background checks on tenants to prevent criminals from using residential buildings as operational bases.

The police disclosed that the suspects remain in police custody, while investigations continue to uncover possible collaborators and sponsors, stressing that they are expected to be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.