BREAKING: Court Orders SERAP To Pay DSS Operatives ₦100m For Defamation

Justice Halilu Yusuf of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, has awarded ₦100 million in damages against the Incorporated Trustees of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

In his judgment, Justice Yusuf held that two operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) were right to institute a defamation suit against SERAP.

In the suit, filed in the names of the two DSS officials — Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele — the claimants accused SERAP of making a false allegation that they invaded its office in Abuja on September 9, 2024.

The court also ordered SERAP to tender a public apology to the two operatives, to be published in two national newspapers and broadcast on two television stations.

In addition, the court awarded ₦1 million against SERAP as the cost of litigation.

The judgment further stipulated a 10 per cent interest on the damages until the sum is fully paid.