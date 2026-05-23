APC Presidential Primary: Tinubu Dominates In Rivers With 280,468 Votes As Osifo Records Zero

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has announced the results of its Presidential primary election across the 23 local government areas, with President Bola Tinubu polling a total of 280,468 votes, while his opponent, Stanley Osifo, recorded zero votes in all the councils announced.

The results showed that Obio/Akpor Local Government Area recorded the highest number of votes for Tinubu with 28,680 votes, followed by Port Harcourt City with 17,522 votes and Khana with 17,085 votes.

Other results announced included Eleme with 16,258 votes, Gokana with 16,652 votes, Etche with 15,930 votes, Ahoada East with 15,161 votes, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni with 14,669 votes, and Emohua with 14,584 votes.

In Ikwerre Local Government Area, Tinubu polled 10,170 votes, while Oyigbo recorded 10,254 votes.

Asari-Toru gave the APC candidate 9,961 votes, Akuku-Toru 9,586 votes, and Andoni 8,879 votes.

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Tai recorded 8,325 votes, Ogu/Bolo 7,491 votes, Degema 7,175 votes, and Opobo/Nkoro 6,046 votes.

Bonny Local Government Area returned 5,892 votes, Omuma 5,364 votes, and Okrika 11,124 votes.

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who served as the State Coordinator and Collation Officer, while declaring the outcome of the primary, commended party officials for ensuring a smooth conduct of the exercise across the state.

Governor Fubara said the successful outcome of the primary was a result of proper planning and coordination by party stakeholders.

According to him, the APC had a total of 297,068 registered members recognised as legitimate voters for the exercise, while 280,082 members were accredited and participated in the election.

He stated that after collating results from the 23 local government areas, President Tinubu secured all 280,082 votes cast, while the second contestant, businessman Stanley Osifo, recorded zero votes.

“I have taken time to go through the figures diligently, and I hereby certify that the information contained in this form represents the true, correct, and accurate summary of results from the 23 local government areas,” Governor Fubara stated.

The governor added that although the final results would be transmitted to Abuja, the outcome from Rivers State clearly showed that President Tinubu emerged as the winner of the primary election in the state.