Group Hails Nigerian Army For Disciplining Soldiers

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has described as heart-warming the punishment melted out to the two soldiers who maltreated a physically challenged person in Onitsha, Anambra state.

The two military men were demoted and imprisoned for 21 days and are also to lose 21 days pay.

According to a statement signed by national coordinator, Ibrahim Abdullahi, the group commended the Nigerian Army for the instant justice done on the matter.

“Human right violation by military and police brutality must be a thing of the past for discipline to be maintained by our security organizations”.

In a related development the group has also called on the state government to allow Muslim students the right given to them by the court of competent jurisdiction.

According to the group, the court of appeal has ruled in favour of hijab for Muslim students of Lagos state and the Lagos state government has lost the battle on its appeal, as well as interlocutory injunction to restrain the Muslim students from using hijab.