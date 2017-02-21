Saraki Reads Buhari’s Letter On Extention Of Vacation At Plenary

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has read the letter from Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari extending his vacation to allow him address his health challenges.

The letter was sent to the National Assembly during the break from plenary.

Buhari Extends Return To Nigeria

The President had on February 5, 2017, written to the National Assembly, informing of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

“The President had planned to return to Abuja but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning.

“The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives.

“Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes,” Adesina stated.

The Senate president also informed the Senate of his visit to President Buhari in London, emphasizing that the President is hale and hearty.

Dr Saraki also read a letter from Acting President Yemi Osinbajo notifying the Senate of the appointment of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Presidency Submits Onnoghen’s Name To Senate For Confirmation

The Acting President in the letter is asking the Senate to confirm Justice Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

His nomination is coming three months after he was first appointed to the position in acting capacity by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The delay by President Buhari to send his name to the Senate has been trailed by criticism, with some alleging ethnic bias as the reason for the President’s seeming reluctance.