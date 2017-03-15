Nigeria Customs Suspends Vehicle Duty Policy

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the suspension of its new policy on payment of import duties on vehicles.

The Customs spokesperson, Mr. Joseph Attah explains in a statement that the plan has been put on hold after a meeting between Customs and the leadership of the national assembly.

The statement adds that while payment of duty on vehicles or any dutiable imported item remains a civic responsibility of every patriotic Nigerian, the NCS management would continue to engage the Senate committee on further discussions to explain the importance of the exercise to national security and economy.

Senate Counters Customs Directives

The Nigerian Senate had asked the Nigeria Customs Service to stop its proposed clampdown on motorists in the country which the agency said have failed to pay Customs duties.

The directive followed a motion of national importance moved by Senator Bala Ibn Na’allah at the floor of the Senate in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The Service recently issued a statement signed on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, granting an extension till April 12 for all vehicle owners in the country whose Customs duty has not been paid to do so.

Senate Summons Customs CG To Appear In Uniform

The Nigerian Senate ordered the Customs Comptroller General to appear before its Committee on Customs in plenary in appropriate uniform.

This follows the uproar that greeted the Customs Service’s new directive on duties to be paid on imported vehicles which is yet to be abated.

While Nigerians have expressed concerns on the issue, their representatives in the Senate are livid over the insistence of the Nigerian Customs Service to go ahead with the policy.

The Senate had earlier in a resolution, asked the Comptroller General to shelve the plan until he appeared before its committee, they however, now want him to appear in uniform.

Senate Insists On Customs Boss Appearing Before Lawmakers

However, the Customs CG had written a letter to the Senate informing lawmakers of his Inability to appear before the Senate at plenary on Wednesday, because of a routine management meeting of the Customs Service.

He asked the Senate to postpone the interaction to a later time.

But the Senate rejected the letter describing it as a slight to it and insisting that the Customs CG must appear unfailingly at plenary on Wednesday.