Police Warn Transport Unions, Tax Officials Against Mounting Roadblocks

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the removal of all illegal blockage and obstructions on highways and roads mounted by transport unions across the country.

The directive was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Force spokesman, Mr Jimoh Moshood.

According to the statement, the Special X-Squad teams of the Force has been ordered to embark on the removal of roadblocks “created by unlawful revenue/tax collectors, road transport unions, labour and trade-related unions” inhibiting vehicular movement of passengers and goods across the country.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Taxes and Levies Act, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004 Section 2(2) disallowed any person, including a tax authority from mounting a roadblock in any part of the Federation for the purposes of collecting any tax or levy,” the statement said.

Mr Idris asked all personnel of the Nigeria Police Force to monitor and ensure full compliance with the directive in their respective zones and commands.

He advised affected government agencies and unions that it was against the law to create a blockage to restrict or restrain road users from moving freely anywhere in the country.

Similarly, the IGP ordered the immediate dismantling of all roadblocks mounted by the police in any part of the country.

The routes specifically affected are Lagos–Ibadan, Shagamu–Benin, Benin–Onitsha, Okene–Abuja, Kaduna–Kano, Katsina–Kano, Otukpo–Enugu, and Enugu–Port Harcourt expressways.

“No police department, section, squad or unit should mount roadblock without the express permission of the Inspector General of Police,” the statement added.