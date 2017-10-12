Kaduna Boat Mishap: Two Bodies Recovered, Three Missing

Local divers have recovered two bodies of the five students from a Private Secondary School who drowned in the Kaduna River, while others are still missing.

The victims are reported to have slipped from an old barge and plunged into the water while on excursion at a waterworks facility at the Kaduna River in the state capital.

According to the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), a search-and-rescue operation is on to find the missing students.

The Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, Ezekiel Baba-Karik who confirmed the incident to Channels TV, said the victims, from a private secondary school in the state capital, were on an excursion at River Kaduna when the incident occurred.