Three Suicide Bombers Killed In Foiled Maiduguri Hospital Attack

Three female bombers have been killed in attempt to gain entry through the rear exit gate into the premises of Molai General Hospital, outskirt of Maiduguri township, on the Maiduguri/Damboa highway.

The incident occurred when the suicide bombers who had the IED vest strapped on detonated the IEDs on their bodies, killing themselves and damaging the pedestrian gate.

In a statement by the Borno state Public Relations Officer, DSP Victor Isuku, the Police EOD and SARS personnel were promptly deployed to the scene to sanitize to render the area safe.

According to DSP Isuku, the entire vicinity was cordoned off and searched with a bid to arresting other bombers said to have escaped.

He also added that another suicide bomber detonated an IED in a bush near Umalari village.

But no other casualty recorded and normalcy has since been restored, while search and monitoring of the area continues.