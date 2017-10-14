Gunmen Abduct Political Party Leaders In Kogi

Three local government leaders of Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance (APDA) in Kogi state were on Friday, October 13, kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen in Kogi State.

The abducted party chieftains are Ademu Kadir from Idah Local Government Area, Alilu Omo and Ocholi from Igalamela-Odolu Local Government Area.

Confirming the abduction, the Kogi State Chairman of APDA, Abdulmumini Ibrahim, said the officers were on their way to Idah after attending the inaugural meeting of the state working committee of the party in Lokoja on Friday.

He explained that the bus conveying the party leaders was waylaid by the gunmen along Idah road. Passengers were robbed while the trio were taken to an unknown destination by the kidnappers.

Abdulmumini said the Commissioner for Police in Kogi State command, Ali Janga have been contacted. He said he was assured by the police which promised do their best to secure their release.


