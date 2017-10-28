Suspected Boko Haram Members Attack Yobe Community

Suspected Boko Haram have attacked Goneri community in Yobe State Northeast Nigeria.

A top military official said the attackers are believed to have stormed the town from the southern part, around the Sambisa, Talala and Alagarno areas that the military said troops had cleared.

The officials, who did not want to be named, said sporadic gunshots were being heard in the community, which is in Gujba Local Government Area of the state.

Some residents of the area told Channels Television through the phone that the attack appears to have been repelled as the military are presently chanting victory songs around town.

The attack comes just as many people from Goneri who were displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency are returning to the community due to the relative peace it had enjoyed for some time.

Details later…