Traders Lament As Fire Destroys Goods Worth Millions In Ondo

Hundreds of shops located along the Akure/Ilesa High way, Ondo State, were on Tuesday morning reportedly razed down by an inferno.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but victims are calling on the state government to come to their aid.

Goods lost include clothing and textile materials, assorted drinks, raw foodstuffs, shoes and bags, hairdressing salon and a shoe making workshop.

The shop owners affected are now lamenting and counting their losses as goods worth millions of naira have been totally burnt.

Many of them say they obtained bank loans to stock their shops for big sales during the festive period.

Some of the victims of the inferno say they have lost all their lifetime investments, and to worsen the case, they are now heavily indebted and need a lifeline urgently.

A victim, Modupe Ojo, who is an unemployed graduate sells clothes, shoes and bags. She narrated with tears that she has all she struggled to put together on her own.

“I’m a graduate, since I couldn’t get a white collar job; I decided to start this business. I started with recharge cards.

Unfortunately, everything has been consumed by the fire.

“Please, help us beg the government to show mercy on us and help us to restart again as I have no hope anywhere.”

Another victim, Madam Iyabo Adesina who sells raw foodstuffs was totally perplexed as sympathisers were appealing to her to take heart as she is just recovering from a long term illness.

She said” I don’t know where to start from. Everything has been consumed, and I just borrowed money from bank to stock my shop.”