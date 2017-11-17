Ogun Commissioner Denies Resignation Rumour

November 17, 2017

Ogun West Leaders Warn Against Imposition Of Governorship Candidate

The Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Bimbo Ashiru, has described as untrue, the stories making rounds that he has resigned his appointment.

Otunba Ashiru made this known to journalists after the state’s weekly executive council meeting presided over by Governor Ibikunle Amosun in Abeokuta.

The commissioner who explained that he was still making consultations on his political ambition emphasized that Governor Amosun’s cabinet members remained united.

Meanwhile, the state executive council has concluded that the 2018 budget proposal should be presented to the state House of Assembly by the Governor.


