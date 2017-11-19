Buhari Congratulates Jonathan At 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 60th birthday.

Buhari in a statement by his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Sunday, November 19 celebrated the history of Jonathan who rose from being a deputy governor to becoming Nigeria’s president for six years.

‘’President Buhari joins members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), professional colleagues, associates of Dr Jonathan, and his family in celebrating the unique history of the Nigerian leader, who within a short period rose from being a Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice President to becoming Nigeria’s President for six years,’’ the statement read in part.

Buhari said Jonathan’s foray into politics and ascendency to the highest political office in Nigeria from a humble riverine background testifies to the greatness and inclusiveness of Nigeria’s democracy, and serves as an invitation to all those with interest to add value to the nation.

He therefore prayed that the God will bless Jonathan with good health, wisdom and strength to continue serving the country.