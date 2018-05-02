Man Jumps To Death At Ibadan UCH

Management of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan on Wednesday confirmed that a middle-aged man jumped from the fifth floor of the hospital.

The Head of Public Relations Unit of UCH, Deji Bobade who confirmed the tragic incident told Channels Television that he received a call that the incident occurred 9:00 am.

In an apparent suicide attempt, the man removed his pairs of leather slippers, climbed to the roof and moved to the ledge before he took a plunge to the ground, killing himself in the process.

Bobade, however, said that the fifth floor houses the museum of the teaching hospital which was under lock and key due to the ongoing strike by Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU). He wondered what the man was doing on the fifth floor.

“It is so unfortunate. This is a hospital where people come to for medical treatment. It is so unfortunate that somebody has decided to come and commit suicide here. At about 9:00 am, I received a call that a somebody jumped off from our fifth floor. We don’t know what he was doing there because there is no ward on the fifth floor.

Patients are not expected to be there because the fifth floor houses our museum. The fifth floor is under lock and key because of the ongoing JOHESU Strike,” he said.

Bobade said further that the hospital did not know the man’s identity yet and the police had been invited to examine the dead body with a view to revealing his identity.

At the scene, of the incident, Channels Television reporter saw the lifeless body in a pool of his blood with the head smashed as result of hitting the concrete floor.

Sympathisers were also seen clustered around the scene which was directly opposite UCH morgue. The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the morgue.