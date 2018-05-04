Tension In Rivers Ahead Of APC Congresses

There was tension in River State on Friday ahead of the takeoff of the ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the country.

Violence broke out after hundreds of supporters of the party in the state stormed the APC Secretariat in Port Harcourt to protest what they describe as unacceptable development in the party.

PHOTOS: Protesters Storm Rivers APC Secretariat, Wreak Havoc

They alleged that the APC leadership loyal to the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, plotted to shut those purportedly loyal to Senator Magnus Abe from the congresses on Saturday.

The protesters also claimed that the sale of forms to delegates was manipulated and names were written down at an unknown location.

They were said to have forced their way into the secretariat and left it in a shadow of itself, with broken windows and other office equipment destroyed.

Responding to the allegations, the APC Publicity Secretary in Rivers, Mr Chris Finebone, told journalists that the sale of forms was delayed due to the absence of some national leaders.