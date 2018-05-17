Obukohwo Demonstration To Represent Delta At Channels Kids Cup

Obukohwo Demonstration Primary School, Ughelli, will represent Delta State at the 10th edition of the Channels International Kids Cup.

The team clinched the ticket on Wednesday after winning the just concluded Delta Headmasters’ Cup held at the township stadium, Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

Obukohwo Demonstration piped Pessu Primary School, Warri 2-1 to emerge winner of the maiden edition of the tournament.

PHOTOS: Obukohwo Demonstration Win Delta State Headmasters’ Cup

Earlier, the Agbor township stadium was full to capacity as participants, guests and other spectators eagerly await the keen contest between Obukohwo Demonstration and Pessu.

The preambles began with a handshake between the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, and the participating teams after which the governor declared the game open with a significant kick-off.

Ninety minutes later, the game ended while medals and awards were presented to participating teams, players, and coaches.

The winning team got N750,000 while the runner-up received N500,000, and the third place was presented with a cash gift of N250,000.

Earlier before the finals, Ometan Primary School lost 2-0 to Ogoma Primary School in the third-place match.

A total of 497 primary schools participated in the tournament but the state government hopes that every primary school in Delta would be involved in the second edition

Meanwhile, the government and the young lads from Obukohwo Demonstration are anticipating the experience of playing at the Channels International Kids Cup in Lagos with a confidence of victory.

In an interview with Channels Television, Governor Okowa described Obukohwo Demonstration as the symbol of Delta State to Nigeria.

He, however, warned them to behaved themselves well and asked them to bring the cup home, noting that he would be present to encourage them if they get to the final stage.

“We will continue with the Headmaster’s Cup competition so that we will be able to catch them young. As we move into the future, I hope we can get the appropriate partners for us to have sports academy in Delta State,” the governor added.

He further stressed the need for full time sponsors for the Headmaster’s Cup, while promising that winning schools would be presented with a bus.

On his part, the Commissioner for Basic Education in the state, Mr Chiedu Ebie, noted that most of the schools that took part in the tournament worked with professional coaches.

He also revealed that the governor had directed that the winning team be camped for some days in preparation for the Channels Kids Cup competition.