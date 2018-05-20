APC Chieftain Apologises To Jonathan, Claims Economy Under Buhari Is Battered

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has publicly apologised to former President Goodluck Jonathan claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has battered and bruised Nigeria’s economy.

Frank who is also a suspended deputy spokesperson of the ruling APC disclosed this on Sunday in an open letter.

“I would first of all like to use this opportunity to formally apologise to the immediate past President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, for all the tantrums and mistreatment orchestrated by me against his person while he held sway at the helm of affairs of our great country.

“Indeed, I and many others may have misunderstood Jonathan’s silence for weakness and thus pushed harder to malign his person and portray him as a weak leader. Having achieved the Change Agenda, it is now crystal clear, that the change we had clamoured for is not the change we got,” he said.

Frank added that Nigeria’s current situation may appear as a rude shock to many including himself who preached the change mantra assiduously, he is consoled by the fact that, Nigeria will get to the promise land someday.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take steps to fix the current state of Nigeria’s economy which according to him is faced with challenges of impunity and lack of transparency.

“I am sure that the current state of our dear country should be a cause of genuine concern. The damning assessment of Nigeria under your (Buhari) leadership as released by the United States Department of State in its 2017 country reports on Human Rights, cited impunity as being widespread at all levels of government and lack of transparency by your administration.

“It may also interest you to know that the economy under your (Buhari) watch has been terribly battered, with all the economic indices indicating that we are yet to recover from the recession of 2016.

“Today there is hardship everywhere with the price of fuel now N145 per as against the N85 that it was being sold when you assumed office – the over N1.4trillion already paid by your government as fuel subsidy notwithstanding,” Frank said in his letter.

He also lamented at the level of insecurity in the country adding that the farmers/herders crises have continued to claim precious lives as if the nation is in a state of war.

Citing the examples of El-Zakzaky and Dasuki, the APC chieftain also alleged that the present administration has been disobedient to court orders.

“El-Zakzaky and Dasuki will not be in jail today but for the present rule of force under this government. It is a pity that today democracy and freedom have become scarce.

“Killings take place on a daily basis across the country either by kidnappers, Boko Haram insurgents, herdsmen, and other criminal elements having a free reign around the country. Life has become worthless and uncertain and people cannot speak out for fear of being labelled anti-government,” Frank wrote in hs letter.