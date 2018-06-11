One Killed, Four Injured In Fresh Borno Suicide Attack

One person has been killed following a suicide bombing attack that occurred in Borno State in the early hours of today (Monday).

The Borno State Police Command confirmed this to Channels Television, adding that four others were also injured.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon, in a statement said a male suicide bomber had detonated an Improvised explosive device (IED), strapped to his body in a shop along Baga Road in Maiduguri Metropolis, also killing himself in the process.

According to Okon, those injured included two soldiers and two civilian JTF members.

The police, however, said men of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit, were immediately deployed to sanitize the scene and render the area safe.

Also according to the police, the wounded were rushed to the hospital where they are reportedly responding to treatment.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Damian Chukwu has, therefore, urged members of the public to be vigilant and to promptly report suspicious persons to the security agencies.