President Buhari Congratulates Erdogan On Election Victory

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election.

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media And Publicity, Garba Shehu in a statement on Friday said the President Buhari looks forward to the strengthening of relations between the two countries.

“In a telephone conversation with President Erdogan this evening, President Buhari expressed the hope that the results of the recently held elections will strengthen democracy and lead Turkey towards more economic prosperity,” the statement read in part.

President Buhari also welcomed Erdogan’s invitation to the Monday, July 9th inauguration but regretted his inability to be personally present.

He informed the Turkish President that he would be sending the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Muhammed Musa Bello to represent him.

Presidents Buhari and Erdogan enjoy a great relationship and have met a number of times since their coming into office.