Supreme Court Affirms Election Victory Of Makinde, El-Rufai And Sule

The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the outcomes of the governorship elections in Oyo, Kaduna, and Nasarawa states.

The court upheld the elections after listening to separate appeals regarding the outcomes.

Seyi Makinde Wins

The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the election victory of Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Oyo State governor.

In a unanimous judgment, the Apex Court found merit in the appeal filed by Mr. Makinde that the majority judgment of the Appeal Court was a miscarriage of justice.

The Appeal Court had earlier ruled against the Oyo election tribunal which dismissed the petition by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Adebayo Adelabu.

Governor Makinde urged the Apex Court to set aside the decision of the court of Appeal and restore the judgment of the trial tribunal which affirmed his election as the governor of Oyo State.

After listening to both counsels, the panel which is headed by Justice Ejembi Eko later went on a short recess and returned to deliver the judgment.

The court, therefore, affirmed the majority judgment of the trial tribunal which upheld the election of Makinde as the duly elected governor of Oyo State.

El-Rufai Triumphs

In the case of the Kaduna governorship election, Mr Isa Ashiru, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had approached the Supreme Court challenging the election victory of Nasir El-Rufai.

However, in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Centus Nweze, the appeal filed by Ashiru was dismissed for lacking in merit.

Victory For Abdullahi Sule

Also in Nasarawa State, the Supreme Court upheld the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State.

The seven-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili dismissed the appeal filed by David Ombugadu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to challenge Sule’s victory at the March 9, 2019 election.

The court held that the appellant failed to prove allegations of substantial non-compliance in the election.