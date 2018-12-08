Three Killed In Fresh Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

A fresh accident has occurred on the Kara bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, killing three people and leaving several others injured.

The accident which occurred in the early hours of Saturday involved two trucks and three other cars.

Consequently, there has been a gridlock outward Lagos.

However, the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and other officials are on ground to manage the situation.

The accident comes barely 24 hours after a fuel tanker fell on the OPIC end of the same road, spilling its content.

Although there were no casualties, the incident resulted in a gridlock which lasted for hours.