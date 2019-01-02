APC Receives Defectors From PDP In Niger

The All Progressives Congress in Niger State has received defectors from the People’s Democratic Party in Mokwa Local Government area of the state.

The party received the defectors during a meeting between the state governor, Abubakar Bello and other stakeholders on Tuesday.

The meeting was aimed at brainstorming on how the party can win the 2019 elections.

Governor Abubakar Bello, represented by his deputy, used the opportunity to assure the people of his administration’s continuous efforts in bringing transformation at the grassroots.

He said in the last three years, the administration rehabilitated primary and secondary schools both in urban and rural areas, rehabilitation some rural access roads and constructed new ones, improved agricultural activities, among others.

If re-elected into office, he promised to do much more.

On their part, the party’s officials said their loyalty remains 100 perc ent and will remain so even in 2019.

They, however, urged the national leadership to address some of the issues resulting from the primaries of the part held in 2018.