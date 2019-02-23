Fayemi Commends Conduct Of Polls In Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has joined other residents of the states to cast his vote.

Governor Fayemi voted at about 11:25 am in unit 9, ward 11, in his hometown in Isan Ekiti, Oye Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

The governor who spoke to journalists hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the conduct of the polls.

“Everything has been relatively smooth in my voting area, the card reader worked perfectly. So far things are okay. The officials were disciplined and voters orderly in their conduct,” he said.

Although polls opened as scheduled, card readers however recorded failure in some areas which triggered anxiety among the people.

However, the INEC technical assistance team responded quickly to the situation in some of the affected areas including Unit 05, Ward B, Iyin Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area.

“I heard reports of card readers not working properly in a number of points across the state but I believe INEC was correcting that.