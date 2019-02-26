16 Killed In Fresh Attack In Sokoto

Sixteen people have been confirmed killed in a fresh attack by armed bandits on three villages in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Monday night. The villages affected are Dalijan, Rakkoni, and Kalhu.

The state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who confirmed the death of the 16 people to journalists during a press conference in Sokoto, condemned the attack and called on security agencies to live up to their responsibility of defending the lives and property of the people.

He asked them to avoid being distracted from their constitutional role by politicians who, according to him, seek power at the cost of human lives.

He said, “During the elections, we experienced developments that clearly exhibited continued determination of the opposition to engage in do-or- die politics.

“Leaders and loyalists of our party, the PDP were harassed, hounded and arrested by security agents even on the Election Day.

Rabah Council has come under series of attacks by bandits in recent times, allegedly resulting the loss of over 70 human lives within a year.