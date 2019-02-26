How Soldiers Snatched Election Results In Rivers State – INEC Officials

INEC Officials in Rivers state alleged on Monday that Soldiers invaded a Collation Centre in Emohua Local Government Area and Ikwerre Local Government Area to snatch Presidential and National Assembly result sheets.

The electoral officials told journalists and observers that in Emohua, a former Commissioner under Rotimi Amaechi-led administration led the invasion of the Collation Centre.

Mrs. Mary Efeture Imawuya INEC Electoral Officer of Ikwerre LGA declared at a collation session that no collation was carried out in Ikwerre Local Government Area because of the invasion of the INEC Office in Isiokpo by soldiers.

She said: “Between 7 and 8 pm of Saturday, February 23, 2019, the military invaded INEC office at Isiokpo and they walked out every ad-hoc staff that was there to present their results to the Collation Officers. The evidence is still there. We took recordings.

“At the end of the day, no Collation was carried out. The results of the Collation Officers, issued to them, was retrieved by me and returned backed to the INEC State Office”.

“We sent messages to all our polling officers that the should report at Isiokpo with their results. As they were coming, one after the other, the Collation Officers were asked to identify their polling units and do their Collation”, she said.

The INEC Returning Officer said that the military disrupted the process by sporadic shootings and snatched the election materials.

Also speaking at the session, INEC Electoral Officer for Emohua Local Government Area, Kenneth Etah blamed massive shootings by the military for the disruption of Emohua Local Government Area Collation process.

He said: “As I speak, I do not have any results to present for Emohua Local Government Area because collation did not take place.

“This was due to sporadic shootings that disrupted the process. There was pandemonium and everything was scattered. After one hour of shootings, security officials evacuated us to the council hall.

“We remained there, while materials remained in my office. By 5 am, I discovered my office was burgled. I have not seen my Collation Officer or the materials. I have not seen results. I submit there were no results”.

According to him, “The Returning Officer for Emohua Local Government Area who disappeared with the invading soldiers resurfaced with at the Rivers East Collation Centre in a company of soldiers.”