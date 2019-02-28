INEC Declares Senator Shuaibu Winner Of Taraba Senatorial Race

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and incumbent Senator representing northern Taraba at the national assembly, Senator Shuaibu Lau, has been declared the winner of the Northern senatorial district election of Taraba state.

Declaring the results, the returning officer, Rev Fr Francis Bature, stated that the PDP polled 113, 580 votes to defeat his closest rival, APC’s Ahmed Yusuf, who scored 111,412 votes.

Similarly, the Deputy minority leader at the red chamber, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has been declared winner of the Taraba south senatorial district election, under the platform of the PDP with 96,352 votes, to retain his seat and defeat his closest rival Ishaya Bauka of APC who scored 51,971, while Joel Ikenya of APGA polled, 47,093.

The result was declared by the returning officer Professor Adeyeye Solomon shortly after the collation of results from the five local government areas of Wukari, Takum, Ussa, Ibi and Donga that make up the southern senatorial district of the state.

In the Central zone of Taraba state, Senator Yusuf Abubakar of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Taraba Central has retained his seat, following the announcement of results of last Saturday’s National Assembly election in Taraba state by INEC.

Yusuf Abubakar scored 98,860 votes to defeat Dahiru Bako of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 93,074 votes.

Taraba Central senatorial zone comprises of Gassol, Kurmi, Bali, Gashaka and Sardauna local government areas.