EFCC Intercepts Huge Cash For Alleged Vote-Buying In Benue
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has intercepted bags full of cash believed to be meant for vote-buying at North Bank Area, Makurdi, Benue State.
According to a tweet by the anti-graft agency, its operatives were on patrol when they intercepted some individuals carrying the alleged bags of cash.
“In an attempt to arrest the culprit, some thugs attacked operatives and vandalised the bus used for patrol. #SayNoToVoteBuying”, the tweet read.
#Video Cash meant for vote-buying intercepted by EFCC operatives in Makurdi, Benue State. #SayNoToVoteBuying pic.twitter.com/EjPrfAJL5I
— EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) March 9, 2019