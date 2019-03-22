Police Arrest 172 Suspects For Alleged Electoral Offences In Kaduna

The Police have arrested no fewer than 172 suspects for various offences during the just concluded general elections.

Spokesperson of the state command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

According to him, the alleged offences included: snatching and destroying of electoral materials, alteration of elections results, and impersonation.

Other offences according to the statement were: possession of multiple permanent and temporary voter cards, 99,466 pieces of tamper-evident envelopes for used ballot papers, criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbances, political thuggery, unlawful possession of dangerous weapons, and theft of INEC materials among others.

The command also announced that several exhibits such as 39 permanent and temporary voter cards, 99,466 pieces of tamper-evident envelopes for used ballot papers, INEC observer jackets and a pair of army trouser were recovered from the suspects.