Gunmen Abduct Travellers On Kaduna-Abuja Highway

Some passengers travelling in a Toyota Hilus car belonging the Federal Ministry of Justice have been abducted by gunmen on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

The Kaduna State Police Command confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday, saying the travellers were kidnapped on Monday night.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, the assailants intercepted the victims near Gidan Visa village, opened fire on them and shot a traveller in the process after which they were taken to an unknown destination.

READ ALSO: Kolade Johnson’s Killing: Police Reveal Identities Of Arrested Personnel

He, however, said the security patrol teams within the axis quickly moved to the scene, rescued the injured person and rushed him to the hospital.

A combined team of personnel from the Anti Kidnapping Unit, Police Mobile Force and conventional police was said to have mobilised to the area for intensive general search operation with a view to rescuing the victims and apprehending the kidnappers.

The command’s spokesman disclosed that a bank teller bearing the name of a possible victim and two footwears were recovered from the vehicle.

He, therefore, appealed to members of the public to support the police with relevant information on the whereabouts of the kidnappers and other suspected criminals in their resolve to curb the menace of banditry and other related crimes in the state.

Over the years, the Kaduna-Abuja highway has been in the news for incessant kidnappings and robbery attacks by armed bandits who terrorise motorists and residents, despite the presence of security operatives on the road.