Do Not Reignite Nigeria-Cameroon Frosty historical Issues, Shehu Sani Tells APC

Senator Shehu Sani has cautioned the APC over its recent motion filed at the Presidential Election Tribunal in which the ruling party claimed that Atiku Abubakar is a Cameroonian.

The lawmaker noted in a tweet on Saturday that such a motion can reignite sour relationships between Nigeria and Cameroun.

He said, “Be cautious in your politics not to reignite Nigeria Cameroun frosty historical issues so that they don’t renew claims to the old Sardauna province and then we will end up losing a portion of our northern territory like the Bakassi.”

Sani also in another tweet on Saturday lashed out at leaders of the northern region, regarding the killings within the terrain.

He said they were vociferous when such killings took place under the previous administration, noting that they, however, have become calm as lambs in the face of the fierce challenges.

“When killings in the north happened under the last administration, political and religious leaders from the north behaved like Tigers in putting pressure on the Government to act; Under this administration, they are as ‘fierce’ as a lamb,” Sani said.

He further argued that if the present government has provided jobs and created wealth as they claim, peace and insecurity would not be an issue.