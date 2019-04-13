DPR Seals Fuel Stations For Hoarding Product In Abeokuta

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has sealed up some fuel stations in Abeokuta metropolis for hoarding, creating artificial scarcity and under dispensing of products.

Leading the exercise in Abeokuta, the state capital, the head of operations in the Ogun office of the Department of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Muinat Bello -Zagi admonished consumers to avoid panic buying and hoarding of products at home, as she also frowned at the diversion of products by marketers.

She said affected stations would be appropriately sanctioned by the agency to serve as a deterrent to others.

The situation in Abeokuta has been put under control as fuel stations are now dispensing products while consumers are being served without any hindrance a deviation from the experience of yesterday where some of the fuel stations put their outlets under lock and key thereby creating artificial scarcity.