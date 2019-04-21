Easter: Governor Bello Challenges Residents On Nation Building

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has called on Christians in the state to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ who dedicated his life to the cause of mankind.

In his Easter message on Sunday, the governor asked the people to be committed to rebuilding the nation.

“I enjoin Christian faithful to remain dedicated and to live according to the will of the Almighty,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Jibrin Ndace.

He added, “I felicitate with our Christian brothers and sisters as they celebrate Easter.

“In the spirit of the season, I urge all Christians to live up to expectations of the Christian faith by living an exemplary life as Jesus Christ did.”

Governor Bello urged Christians in the state to live a Christ-like life by making sacrifices that would ensure growth and development of the state.

He noted, “Jesus Christ lived a life of dedicated and selfless service, tolerance, love, peace, simplicity, humility and sacrifice.

“It behoves on all Christians at this crucial time to emulate these virtues that are necessary ingredients for the growth and development of our dear state and the country.”

The governor then urged civil servants and all stakeholders to be dedicated to their duties for a better Niger State for the benefit of all.

He also enjoined them to continue to pray for leaders at all levels and for peace, progress and stability in the state and country.

Governor Bello gave assurance that he would continue to ensure good governance and development in all sectors of the state.