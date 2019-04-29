Protesting Students Ground Activities At OSUTECH Over Fee Hike

Students of the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa have protested against the alleged increased tuition fees.

The protesters grounded activities at the institution on Monday over what they described as outrageous school fees introduced by the management.

Carrying placards with various inscriptions, the students blocked the Okitipupa-Igbokoda Road, obstructing the flow of traffic on the route.

READ ALSO: NLC, TUC ‘March For Jobs’ In Abuja

The students demanded the reduction of the fees paid in the university said to be between N150,000 and more than N200,000.00.

The Registrar of the university, Felix Akinlusi, confirmed the protest to Channels Television, noting that it was peaceful.

He added that the management of the institution has directed the students to proceed on a two-week mid-semester break.

See photos below: