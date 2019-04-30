Gunmen Abduct Deputy Registrar Of Taraba State University

The Deputy Registrar Administration of Taraba State University Jalingo, Sanusi Sa’ad has been kidnapped.

Sanusi, who is also the Information and Protocol Officer of the University was kidnapped on Tuesday morning at his residence inside the University quarters.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University chapter, Samuel Shikaa, said the kidnappers invaded the quarters through the section of the university which is unfenced.

Members of ASUU at the institution had earlier raised the alarm over the unfenced section of the university. They are currently on strike over alleged insecurity which they said is occasioned by lack of perimeter fencing of the University. They are also demanding better pay and pensions among several other demands.

Taraba State capital Jalingo has witnessed an increased rate of kidnapping.

The immediate past chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) in the state, Joel Daniel was kidnapped last month in his home at Mayo Dasa area of Jalingo.

The Commissioner of Police in Taraba State, Alkasim Sanusi has however warned kidnappers and other criminals to leave the state. He said the command is ready to root them out. He gave the warning last week during the launch of a robust security action plan tagged Operation Puff Adder.