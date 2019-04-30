IGP Meets Northern Traditional Leaders, Unveils Plan To Implement Community Policing

The acting Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, has revealed plans by the force to implement community policing.

He made the disclosure at a meeting of the Forum of Northern Traditional Rulers on Tuesday in Kaduna State where critical security issues were discussed.

He noted that the police have achieved major successes in addressing security and safety threats in recent times, especially since the launch of Operation Puff Adder.

The police boss believes a citizen-centred and community policing approach will lead to more sustainable successes in the management of internal safety and security threat.

He explained that the Community Policing Model envisaged for the country would involve the establishment and utilisation of the Special Constables, as provided for in Section 50 (1) of the Police Act Cap P19 LFN 2004.

The IGP added that the Special Constables Model, mirrored after the Police Community Support Officers standard in the United Kingdom Policing Architecture, would be tailored to align with the existing traditional security structure in the northern part of the country.

The special constables, according to him, will be drawn from members of the community to serve as voluntary community police officers under the coordination of the police authorities.

Mr Adamu revealed that the new drive was in line with the “expressed desire and directives” of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also called for the adoption of a potent crime management strategy to tackle banditry and other forms of crimes in the country.

According to the police boss, such a plan will be modelled on the concept of community policing in which policing functions are citizen-centred and community driven.

He highlighted the roles of traditional rulers as strategic actors within the community policing architecture.

The IGP also said the traditional institutional structure presents a unique framework which if properly engaged, can enhance the attainment of community policing practices and address communal threats in the most cost-effective and inclusive manner.

The meeting had in attendance the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Also present were the Minister of Defence, Brigadier General Mansur Dan Ali (rtd), the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, as well as other top northern traditional rulers government officials.

The police boss later met with Governor El-Rufai at the Government House, where he announced the establishment of a new Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) Base in Kaduna State.

He explained that this was aimed at providing additional manpower and firepower in the strengthened fight against criminal elements especially, along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

In his response, the governor commended the police boss on the achievements of Operation Puff Adder.

He also promised to support the police in the establishment of the CTU Base and assist them in the acquisition of the needed modern crime-fighting technology to tackle crimes in the state.