Kidnapped UBEC Chairman, Daughter Regain Freedom

The abducted Chairman of Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Mohammad Abubakar, and his daughter have regained freedom.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He added that the police arrested a suspect in connection with the kidnap and recovered a rifle.

“Dr Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, the Chairman of UBEC and his daughter, Yesmin Mohammed who were kidnapped yesterday along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway have been released,” Mba said.

He added, “One male suspect has been arrested in connection with the crime. One AK47 Rifle also recovered. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.”

Dr Abubakar and his daughter were kidnapped on the road by armed men dressed in military uniform on Monday evening.

Confirming the kidnap, the Kaduna State Police Command explained that the gunmen intercepted two vehicles, including a sports utility vehicle conveying the UBEC chairman around Kurmin Kare village.

In the process, the assailants shot the driver of the SUV dead and later whisked Abubakar and his daughter away to an unknown destination.