Police Rescue Abducted RCCG Deaconess

The Ogun State Police Command says it has rescued one of the five kidnap pastors of the Redeem Christian church of God (RCCG).

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, Mrs Chidinma Ibelegbo, the only woman among the victims and a deaconess, was rescued unhurt by security operatives.

He explained that the woman regained freedom in the early hours of Saturday.

Mr Oyeyemi added that the deaconess was taken to the Command’s headquarters in Abeokuta where arrangements were being made to take her to the Redemption Camp.

“Efforts are on top gear to rescue the remaining victims as the kidnappers who kept them in separate locations were changing their locations from time to time within the forest,” he said.

The Command’s spokesman gave assurance that the remaining four abducted victims would soon be rescued.

Mrs Ibelegbo was abducted along with four others on Friday by armed men on the Sagamu-Benin-Ore Expressway.