VIDEO: Police Disperse ‘RevolutionNow’ Protesters, Arrest Journalist, Others In Lagos

The police have dispersed a crowd of protesters who gathered at the National Stadium in Surulere for the ‘RevolutionNow’ march.

The march which was scheduled to hold on Monday was thwarted by security operatives stationed at the venue.

A number of protesters were arrested and taken into a van marked ‘Lagos State Task Force’.

A journalist with online news platform, Sahara Reporters, was among those arrested as police dispersed the crowd at the venue.

The reporter, who was identified by his colleagues, was said to have failed to show any form of identification before he was arrested.

The National Stadium, the converging location announced by members of the #RevolutionNow group is beefed up with heavy security presence this morning.

The police dispersed and arrested members of the group who had gathered against the warning of the law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, the Socio-Economic Right And Accountability Project (SERAP) has called for the release of the ‘RevolutionNow’ protesters and a journalist.

It also threatened to take international legal action if the arrested persons continue to remain in custody.

According to the organisation, the situation in Nigeria should not be different from that of Hong Kong and Puerto Rico.

SERAP condemned the arrest of the protesters in the tweets below:

Sections 39 (1) and 40 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended) are clear: Stopping people from peacefully exercising their freedom of expression and right to protest is unacceptable and illegal. Whoever approved this needs a remedial course in constitutional law.#MyRight — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) August 5, 2019