Several Boko Haram Terrorists Killed As NAF Destroys Hideout In Sambisa

Several Boko Haram terrorists have been killed and their hideouts in an air strike by the Nigerian Air Force.

The strike according to a statement by the spokesman for the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, occurred at Bula Korege on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

A video released showed the aerial bombardment of the Air Joint Taskforce Operation.

He said that the ATF detailed 2 Alpha Jets to attack the target area.

“The air strikes were synchronized for maximum effect, recording devastating hits on the Boko Haram hideout, killing several of their fighters, as captured in the Battle Damage Assessment”.

He explained that the operation was carried out on Friday in an air strike conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE as part of missions in the ongoing Operation GREEN SWEEP 3.

Air Commodore Daramola added that the target was designated for attack based on credible Intelligence reports, which were further corroborated by series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions, which established the settlement as a major hub of Bolo Haram activities.