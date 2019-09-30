‘Sowore Is Yet To Perfect His Bail Conditions’ – The Week In Quotes

Here is what was said and who said what in the public sphere within the course of the passing week.

We are not violating court Orders.

The Department of State Services denies claims that the service is refusing to obey the order of a Federal High Court ordering the release of the convener of #Revolutionnow protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

It is an insult for DSS to say conditions have not been met.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, says it is an insult for the Department of State Services to say that it did not receive copies of a Federal High Court order directing it to immediately release pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters.

Indeed there was no attempt to carry out any autopsy on the corpse until we also demanded one from the police before the burial.

Yoruba sociology-cultural organisation, Afenifere expresses displeasure over the manner in which the Nigeria Police Force is handling investigations into the murder of Mrs Olufunke Olakunnrin, daughter its leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

We will stick to time, we will deliver this project by 2022. We will commence actual rehabilitation work in January.

The nation’s refineries, located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna, will roar to live to refine crude oil at optimum capacity come 2022, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), says.

The effect on the fundamentals of our democracy was extreme.

Britain’s Supreme Court rules as “unlawful” a decision by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend parliament in the run-up to Brexit, saying it was “void and of no effect”.

Truth is Tacha is the cause of her disqualification.

Nigerians react after one of the housemates in the Big Brother Naija reality show, Tacha, was disqualified.

Sweetheart @symply_tacha come home ❤️ U will use this N50,000,000 million naira to EXPAND ur @everythingtacha brand ❤️.

Serial Entrepreneur and Businesswoman, Jaruma has announces a cash prize of 50 million naira to the Port Harcourt based Big Brother housemate, Tacha who was recently disqualified from the reality show.

A couple of images on Instagram can have more impact than any speech delivered in this assembly.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, whose social media savvy helped win him power earlier this year, takes a selfie before his maiden speech at the UN General Assembly, which he called “obsolete” and suggested scrapping.

Those chained are the stubborn ones

Ismaili Mohammed, a man who operates a centre described as a ‘torture house’ in Kaduna State, explains why some of his victims are chained.

Today, the education sector suffers a lot. The 11 million or 12 million children out of school, we owe them that responsibility to do something about them. And that is taking us back to the implementation of the basic education Act.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, says the Upper Chamber will work to reduce the number of out-of-school children across the country.

We have demonstrated the political will. We will step up with advocacy. Increased access to water for everyone is a target.

President Muhammadu Buhari says his government will increase access to water for Nigerians.

We must admit that as the world grows richer, there are regrettable signals in the World Economic and Political Order. Millions in Africa and around the world remain in abject poverty.

President Muhammdu Buhari at UNGA, calls for action against abject poverty and xenophobia in Africa.