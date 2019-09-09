‘I Have Received News Of Continued Burning Of Nigerian Shops And Premises’ – The Week In Quotes

The recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa and the death of Zimbabwe’s President, Robert Mugabe, filled the media space in the passing week.

Here are some of the quotes that stood out in the news within the week in focus.

“Received sickening and depressing news of continued burning and looting of Nigerian shops and premises in South Africa by mindless criminals with ineffective police protection. Enough is enough. We will take definitive measures.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, affirms that indeed Nigerians are being attacked in South Africa.

2. “Yes sir, Nigerian government has boycotted the World Economic Forum holding in Cape Town, South Africa.”

Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad reveals that the Nigerian Government will boycott the World Economic Forum holding in Cape Town, South Africa following attacks on Nigerians and other foreigners.

3. “WEF is not the only thing to be boycotted.”

Nigerians react to the government’s decision to boycott the World Economic Forum in South Africa.

4. “Killing Of Nigerians in South Africa is absolutely unacceptable.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa were reckless.

5. “Zimbabweans suffered for too long under Mugabe.“

Zimbabwe’s former colonial ruler Britain on says Zimbabweans had “suffered for too long” under former president Robert Mugabe, reacting to news of his death.

6. “Mugabe was an outstanding national liberation movement leader and politician of Zimbabwe.”

Beijing pays tribute to Zimbabwe’s former leader Robert Mugabe whose death was announced Friday.

7. “In a few months you’ll see me doing something new.”

Cameroon’s four-time African Player of the Year Samuel Eto’o announces his retirement at the age of 38, declaring “I need a rest”.

8. “I’ve decided to retire & have my family.”

Rap queen Nicki Minaj shocks fans by announcing her retirement from music, saying she was going to focus on family.

9. “I will rather die than delay Brexit.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he would “rather be dead in a ditch” than delay Brexit beyond next month, as he urged opposition lawmakers who oppose his plan to support an early election.

10. “What will I gain if Godwin does not run.”

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole, reacts to the series of allegations against him since the reports of the rift between him and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State came to light.

11. “Suspend diplomatic ties with South Africa.”

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, condemns the incessant xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African nationals in South Africa, describing it as “un-African, barbaric, and unparalleled acts of ingratitude”.

12. “The house will also authorise legal funding for victims of the attack who wish to take legal action against the perpetrators.”

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila says that the House will authorise legal funding for Nigerians who are victims of the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

13. “I will never go to South Africa again.”

In the wake of fresh attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, talented Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy, vows never to visit the country.

14. “Air Peace to evacuate Nigerians from South Africa for free.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces that Air Peace Airlines has volunteered to send an aircraft to South Africa from Friday, September 6, to evacuate Nigerians who wish to return to the country, free of charge.