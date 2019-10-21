Teenager Arrested For ‘Stealing’ Tithes, Offerings In Church

The police have arrested 18-year-old Elikor Ehud for allegedly stealing tithes and offering worth N670, 000 from the altar in a church.

Ehud was arrested after Pastor Moses Nwoke of Divine Chosen Vine Ministry, Furniture Avenue, Ejigbo reported to the police after church service that unknown persons broke the wooden boxes placed on the altar meant for tithes and special seeds of faith offering and stole the money.

According to the police, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana, the suspect confessed to stealing the cash from the church boxes.

He also mentioned one Lucky as his accomplice, and the police say efforts are on to apprehend the said accomplice.

The Police spokesperson added that Ehud was arrested on Tuesday, October 15 and will be charged to court.

Six Cultists and Gangsters Arrested In Alapere

Also, operatives of Operation Crush attached to Alapere Division have arrested some gangsters suspected to be members of Eiye and Aiye Confraternity, after engaging in a battle of supremacy with dangerous weapons such as axe and cutlass, at Demurin area, Alapere.

The team, led by the Divisional Police Officer Alapere arrested two key leaders of the gangs namely, Olawale Toheeb and Joseph Obinna.

According to the statement by the police spokesperson, four additional suspects namely, Obasi Ekene, Promise Onoja, OgoekeWeri Omokosi, and Saviour Edet, were arrested at their hideout in Mack Brown Hotel, Church Street Alapere.

“The suspects confessed to belong to Eiye and Aiye Confraternity respectively and are responsible for series of violent attacks recorded in Alapere and environ.

“A large quantity of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, short axes and Cutlasses were recovered from their hideout. The suspects will be charged to court,” the statement added.