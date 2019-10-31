Middle-Aged Woman Arrested For Stealing Baby In Ogun

The Ogun state police command says it has arrested a middle-aged woman Falilat Olatunji for the stealing a four month old baby boy.

According to the police public relations officer, DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested after a complaint by a neighbour who reported at Sabo Ilupeju police station.

“One Taiwo Bello f’ was washing clothing behind her house at Iyana kajola mile 2 Abeokuta, she left her four month old baby Ibrahim Bello sleeping in the room only for her to get back to the room and discovered that the baby has been taken away by an unknown person,” he said.

“The neighbour further explained that the woman raised alarm which attracted a lot of people to the house and that up till the time of his report, the baby is yet to be found. ”

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Sabo Ilupeju division chief superintendent of police , Alhasan AbdulAzeez mobilized his detectives to the scene and commenced a full scale investigation into the case. ”

“Their efforts yielded positive result when the suspect was sighted at Ilewo Orile with the baby and she was promptly arrested. ”

“On interrogation, the suspect who resides at no 23 Jawando street Ayobo Lagos confessed stolen the baby but claimed that she only wanted to use the baby to deceive her husband whom she had earlier informed that she got pregnant for as the product of the pregnancy. ”

“Investigation further revealed that the suspect was once squatting in the same house with the parents of the baby and that she was present during the naming ceremony of the same baby.”

The baby has been reunited with his parents.

“Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Bashir Makama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.”

” He equally appealed to members of the public to always beware of people around them because there a lot of wolves in human skin. ” he concluded